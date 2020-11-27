The Most Mesmerizing Dark Hair Colors For Winter

Dark Hair Colors For Winter

Winter is less than a month away, and with the switch of seasons, we crave a style update. If you’re itching for a new dye job, now would be the perfect time to hop on the new winter trends. Naturally, we’re choosing dark hair colors for winter. From auburn to hazelnut hair, we’ve got all the gorgeous shades rounded up in one place. Scroll down to find your perfect look for the upcoming season.

Milk Chocolate Hair Color

Photo By @wellahairuki/Instagram

Milk chocolate is one of our favorite hair color choices, as well as desserts. This shade lies on the lighter brown spectrum, and it’s the perfect way to refresh your look. Choose milk chocolate hair color to add dimension and shine to your strands.

