Fashionable and Frugal: 5 Budgeting Tips to Keep Your Closet Stocked

Filling your closet shouldn’t have to involve draining your bank account. There’s a way to be frugal and fashionable at the same time. Check out these tips to help you look stylish without spending all your money.

1. Set a Budget

The first thing you’ll want to do is figure out how much you can afford to spend on your shopping trips. Look over your budget to find your spending limit.

If you aren’t happy with this limit, consider cutting out other unnecessary spending to give yourself a boost at the mall, but leave your essential bills alone. Things like rent or utilities are important to your well-being, so you need to reserve cash to ensure you pay these on time every month.

2. Use Credit Responsibly

Swearing off credit is one of the most repeated financial tips, but it isn’t practical when you need a credit card to access the cheapest prices online.

A more real-world piece of advice is using your credit like it’s cash. This will help you make purchases you can afford and avoid maxing out your card.

Maxing out your limit is a bad idea, as is relying on installment loans to fill your closet. Legit online installment loan companies will tell you their cash loans are there to help with unexpected emergency expenses, not to fund your shopping trip. Leave them for difficult cases like when you need help with an unexpected emergency bill or repair.

3. Use Internet Browser Extensions

Only a few years ago, it used to be that if you wanted to use a coupon, you had to spend hours scouring the web to find a valid voucher. Thankfully, things are a lot different nowadays.

Rather than wasting time coupon-searching, you can download an extension that does all the hard work for you. All you have to do is agree to their terms — it usually involves them peeking at your browsing data during shopping trips. Then you can reap the rewards.

If you’re ready for automatic savings, rebates, and price comparison, check out the following apps:

Coupons at Checkout

Honey

Rakuten

Shopper.com

Shop Kick

WikiBuy

4. Host a Swap

Why buy the latest threads when you can get them for free? That’s the inspiration behind every clothing swap, which helps financial-minded fashionistas refresh their closets on a dime.

The clothing swap rules are simple: everyone must bring gently used clothes that they don’t want anymore. Your clothes are the “cost of entry” to look through all the other items your friends bring. You can snag anything that catches your eye while making space in your closet.

5. Learn How to Sew

One of the best skills to have as a fashion-lover is sewing. Basic sewing skills can help you tailor items so that they fit you perfectly. This is a great option if you find a discounted dress that’s one size too big or a cheap blazer that’s too broad for your shoulders. You can take in these items without anyone knowing they weren’t made for you.

Who knows? You may end up loving your sewing machine. Once you get good enough, you can create your own unique designs.

Shopping doesn’t have to take a huge bite out of your budget. You can be trendy and thrifty just by following these tips.