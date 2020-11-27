5 Ways to Slow Aging Skin Near Your Eyes

As we get older, our skin starts to change in a variety of ways. Old or young, the skin near your eyes is especially important to care for because it’s more delicate. That’s why if you don’t already have a skincare routine, you need to figure out how to implement one as soon as possible to protect your precious skin as you age. Here are a few easy ways to start redefining the aging skin near your eyes.

1. Get Your Beauty Rest

One of the best ways to ensure the skin near your eyes stays younger-looking longer is to get your beauty rest. It might seem like a simple solution — one that might be too simple to work. But trust us, getting your beauty sleep is just as important as eating the right foods. A lack of beauty sleep can cause:

Paler skin

Droopiness in the corners of the mouth

Swollen eyes

More fine lines and wrinkles

Hanging eyelids

Darker undereye circles

Start making an effort to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night for the best results.

2. Change Your Diet

Now that we’re in our late twenties and early thirties, it’s time to stop eating like teenagers and get on a diet that’s actually beneficial for our health and beauty. If you want to age like a fine wine instead of two-percent milk, you’d better start picking up healthy snacks and preparing healthier meals.

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables and consuming copious amounts of water can help age your skin backward. So start making a list of healthy foods you like and figuring out how to create a meal out of them. You don’t have to go vegetarian or vegan, but add a few more fruits and veggies and cut out sugary and salty foods (they’re hell on the hardware…i.e., your skin).

3. Get a Good Eye Cream

Redefining the aging skin near your eyes without making an appointment or having to go to a dermatologist is pretty amazing. And you can do it all from the comfort of your home with the right products. For example, with the help of a deep moisturizing eye cream with peptides, you can visibly reduce fine lines, crow’s feet, dryness and loss of firmness around your eyes. Win, win, win.

4. Start Washing Your Face at Night

Washing your face at night is an underrated solution to redefining aging skin near the eyes. But washing all of that dirt off of your face is actually beneficial for the sensitive area near the eyes. Leaving your pores clogged overnight can cause:

Rashes

Infections

Dry skin

Inflammation

To avoid issues like this and to keep your skin hydrated and firm, start washing your face right before you go to bed to wash off the day’s dirt.

5. Drink More Water

It’s been proven that water can help reduce wrinkles and keep your skin feeling firm, yet supple. If you’re not a huge fan of drinking plain water, do it for your skin’s sake. Give up the sodas and juices for a big bottle of refreshing alkaline water, which can help fight disease in the body all while giving you gorgeous, glowing skin. So the next time you’re thirsty, challenge yourself to reach for some water rather than a soft drink.

Treating the Skin Around Your Eyes

If you want to correct the aging skin around your eyes, you should now understand why caring for it in specific ways is essential. From getting your beauty rest and changing your diet to getting a good eye cream and drinking more water, there are easy ways anyone can start redefining the aging skin near his or her eyes.