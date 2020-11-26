bold winter hair colors for those itching for a major makeover

The coming of a new season often inspires us for a big change. If you’re thinking about switching you’re style this winter, bold dye jobs are the new hot trend. We made a list of all the bold winter hair colors to inspire your next makeover. Stay fashionable and ahead of trends with one of these gorgeous looks!

Midnight Blue Hair Color

Photo By @brooklyncardenas/Instagram

Capture the magic of the clear night sky with midnight blue hair. This shade has a gloomy vibe, making it appropriate for the colder months. Recreate this full-color dye job for a stunning look.