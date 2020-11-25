jewel tone hair colors to enrich your look this winter

Is it possible not to love gemstone jewelry? The luscious colors have a mystical vibe that leaves everyone in awe. Of course, our love for rich pigments and iridescent effects extends to the rest of our style. To quickly brighten up your winter days, we recommend getting a gorgeous jewel tone makeup look. If you desire a more permanent change of style, opt for beautiful jewel tone hair. Hairstylists and Insta girls have been obsessing with this hot trend and we’re full of ideas on how you can pull it off as well. Take a look at our gallery to find out the most amazing jewel-inspired hair color for your winter makeover.

Photo By @guy_tang/Instagram

Green and blue shades compliment each other perfectly. This jewel tone hair presents the perfect combo of deep hues that will transform you into a full-blown diva. Recreate this dye job for a glamorous appearance this winter.