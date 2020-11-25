How Do Vegans Build Muscle With Plant-Based Food?

The vegan diet has become quite popular in the past few years. Some vegans decided to switch to this type of diet due to their commitment to animal rights and the environment. On the other hand, there are others who prefer to eat a plant-based diet due to health reasons. However, even though there are certain benefits to veganism, some people can’t understand how vegans can sustain themselves and consume enough protein. Additionally, exercising on a vegan diet can be challenging, especially when it comes to building muscle. So, in this text, we’ll try to figure out, how do vegans build muscle while eating plant-based food.

Eating a balanced diet is the key

When meat, dairy, and eggs are off the menu, that automatically means fewer dietary choices to opt for. Many vegans who are just starting out have issues with eating a balanced diet, which is the issue because, in order to be healthy, it’s important to eat diverse food in order to give the body all the nutrients that are otherwise provided by animal-based food. The easiest way to diversify a vegan diet is to cook various recipes that consist of healthy ingredients.

Vitamins matter the most

Building muscle and eating a vegan diet might seem difficult at first, but the key is to consume enough vitamins and minerals, mainly vitamin B12. Even though there is a difference between vegan and meat proteins, and even though animal proteins are more effective for building muscle, it’s entirely possible to get buff while being on a vegan diet. Also, aside from vitamins, it’s crucial to consume enough fibers, as they can be useful for gut health, which is also important when going through intense workouts.

Superfoods are here to help

Most of what is considered superfoods are also vegan, which is why it's essential to have them in the kitchen. Berries, leafy greens, nuts, legumes, and tomatoes are only some of them that can do wonders for diversifying a diet and boosting one's health and athletic performance.

Finding favorite vegan protein sources is also important

So, now that it’s established that it’s feasible to get muscles with plant-based food, it’s important to find nutritional vegan sources of protein. For those who used to enjoy eating meat, finding meat substitutes can be of great help. Lentils, beans, soy (tofu), and of course, seitan are amazing sources of protein, which is why they’re such a staple in vegan cuisines all over the world.

Timing meals can be of great benefit

For those who have an established exercise regimen, meal timing can be of great help. That way, it’s entirely possible to have enough strength and energy to have an effective and fulfilling workout. Also, it’s not all about consuming protein, since there are other vitamins and minerals that can contribute to muscle growth. Zinc, vitamin D, and selenium might not be directly responsible for building muscle, but they can surely improve one’s immunity and thus, boost the effectiveness of diet and exercise.

Conclusion

Building muscle is a hard process, regardless of a diet. However, those who eat vegan should be careful and diversify their food intake, in order to make up for proteins that are mostly found in animal products. Also, visiting a plant-based nutrition specialist can help you balance your diet so it will complement your workout efforts.