Enrich Your Winter Style With Jewel Tone Makeup Looks

The winter season comes with all the family gatherings and holiday parties. The festive outings might be limited this year due to the pandemic, but we still want to look our best. Instead of rocking your go-to smokey eyes and black liquid eyeliner, embrace the merry spirit with jewel-tone makeup. The bold and bright colors might seem intimidating at first, but with a little inspo, you can easily nail this aesthetic. Take a scroll through our list for some gorgeous jewel tone makeup ideas that will take your breath away.

Photo By @makeupbyalinna/Instagram

Many women find richly-pigmented eyeshadows intimidating, but these products are pretty simple to pull off. Choose vibrant hues that are similar and complement each other to create a statement look. Copy this bold jewel tone makeup look to give your eyes a multi-colored mesmerizing look.