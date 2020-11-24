Update Your Tips With The Hottest Winter Nail Trends

As fall is quickly coming to an end, the newest trends for the upcoming season keep popping up on our social media feeds. The winter nails are a big hit, and Insta cool girls are already rocking some gorgeous designs. To spark your creativity, we souced all the prettiest winter nail trends you can rock this season. Even if you don’t want to pay a visit to the salon, the right nail polishes and a little skill can help you recreate these designs at home. Take a look at our list to get inspired!

Modern French Manicures

Photo By @lightslacquer/Instagram

Instead of a classic, clean-cut white mani, opt for a French manicure with a modern twist. Paint your fingertips in a vibrant shade to get your nails noticed. Show off your creative side by adding delicate details in the nude space. Choose flower designs for a feminine look.