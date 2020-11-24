The Most Stylish Layering Tricks To Outsmart The Cold Weather

The winter aesthetic is more than pleasing, but it’s the temperatures that have us longing for everything warm and cozy. A simple way to fight the cold temperatures of the season is to learn a few layering tricks. Contrary to popular belief, layers can look cool and fashionable. If you want to learn how to pull off a layered look, we’ve got you covered. Flip through our gallery to discover all the stylish ways you can rock layered outfits and outsmart the cold weather.

Wear a Knitted Sweater Over Your Shoulders

Photo By @adaoguntodu/Instagram

Put on a stylish sweater over your shoulders as a chic detail. Although this trick is a little preppy, you can incorporate it in casual outfits as well. Spice up any outfit with a shoulder knot for a cute layered look.