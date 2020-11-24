The Most Stylish Layering Tricks To Outsmart The Cold Weather

The winter aesthetic is more than pleasing, but it’s the temperatures that have us longing for everything warm and cozy. A simple way to fight the cold temperatures of the season is to learn a few layering tricks. Contrary to popular belief, layers can look cool and fashionable. If you want to learn how to pull off a layered look, we’ve got you covered. Flip through our gallery to discover all the stylish ways you can rock layered outfits and outsmart the cold weather.

Wear a Knitted Sweater Over Your Shoulders

layering tricks to outsmart the cold weather
Photo By @adaoguntodu/Instagram

Put on a stylish sweater over your shoulders as a chic detail. Although this trick is a little preppy, you can incorporate it in casual outfits as well. Spice up any outfit with a shoulder knot for a cute layered look.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.