How to Care For Your Gemstones Properly

Gemstones have always fascinated and captivated humankind. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that these gems have assumed great popularity and significance throughout the ages. They are attractive because of their different colors, shapes, overall beauty, and symbolism.

How To Clean Your Gemstone?

When cared for properly, gemstones will remain sparkling and shining for several years — all gems, both precious, and semi-precious need to be cleaned frequently. You can do this at the comfort of your home using warm water, mild detergent, and a soft-bristled toothbrush. While scrubbing, do not apply too much pressure as this might create scratches on the gem’s surface — post-rinse, pat dry with a dry lint-free cloth.

What Are the Essential Things You Must Remember While Cleaning Your Gemstones?

Given here are a few essential points that you should consider while cleaning your gemstones:

· Rinse Well

After soaking the gem in warm soapy water, make sure that you rinse it properly using clean water. Rather than placing it directly under the tap, rinse it in a bowl of water. Over time, the setting of the stone may loosen, and the gem may fall off. Hence, it’s always advisable to clean it in a bowl of water. Also, rinse the stone well and make sure that there are no remains of the cleaning solution.

· Learn About Distinct Requirements

A mild soapy water mixture is the best way to clean most gems. But before you begin cleaning, you should learn a little more about them, their conditions, and requirements. Avoid soaking soft gemstones such as pearl and turquoise in water. You can use a clean, moist cloth to wipe them.

· Ultrasonic Cleaners

Ultrasonic cleaners are the most effective when it comes to cleaning gemstone jewelry. However, avoid using it to clean soft gemstones like moonstone or emerald. These stones are prone to structural damage when exposed to the ultrasonic cleaners.

· Protect From Sunlight and Heat

The ultraviolet rays of the sun not only affect your skin but the gemstones as well. Heat and light are significant factors that impact the stone’s color, sparkle, and durability. Stones such as amethyst and smoky quartzes get faded as a result of direct exposure to sunlight. Heat also tends to alter the gemstone’s characteristics as it can dry up the natural moisture within it.

· Protect From Chemicals

Chemicals can be very damaging for your gemstones and the metal of your jewelry piece. Ordinary stuff around the household, such as hairspray, cosmetics, perfumes, contain traces of harmful chemicals in different quantities. Even chlorinated water can do much damage to your gemstones. Take the necessary precautions to safeguard your jewels against chemical exposure.

Conclusion

Maintaining a gemstone does not take much effort. With the right care, your jewels will keep sparkling for several generations to come.