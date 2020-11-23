The 90s Fashion Trends That Still Look Very Modern Today

Reviving past trends is what the fashion world is all about. In the last few years, the 90s were a great source of inspiration for designers worldwide. Elements of this decade are seen on runways as well as on the streets for seasons now. If you want to add a retro vibe to your look, there are many 90s fashion trends you can try out. We made a list of the prettiest vintage-looking pieces you can wear today, so scroll down to find out how to pull off a modern 90s look!

Clueless-inspired Coordinates

Photo By @norrskenet/Instagram

Alicia Silverstone’s yellow plaid set in Clueless will forever haunt our dreams. It’s one of the most amazing 90s looks that still feels very modern. Choose plaid sets in any color for numerous occasions – from your office straight to the after-work party.