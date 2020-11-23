Everything You Need to Know About Wearing Eye Contacts and Handling Them

Contact lenses are becoming more and more trendy and a lot of people are preferring to wear contact lenses. There are many reasons why people choose contact lenses but the biggest reason has to be to skip wearing glasses. Whenever you do not wear glasses and where contact lenses instead it is much more fashionable and looks good and boost your confidence as well.

Nowadays with more in more innovative inventions colored eye contacts have become even more famous. These look really fashionable and they can light up the face totally if the colour of the lens that you wear suits your complexion and your style as well. Many people are switching to contact lenses for various reasons however there are some myths associated with it which needs to be busted.

Here are some myths about contact lenses that are not true:

The first untrue thing about contact lenses is that not everybody can wear it. This is an absolute life because everyone can wear contacts whether they have a bifocal or any other type of power and nowadays contact lenses are available of many different types starting from soft to rigid to hybrid and they produce custom contact lenses as well even for the most challenging prescriptions so if you ever feel that contact lenses are not for you then you are completely mistaken.

Another myth is that contact lenses could cause you to lose your eye. This is not true. The inner surface of our eyelids has a moist landing called the conjunctiva and it falls back and becomes the outer covering of the white part of the eyeball. It is impossible for anything to get behind the eye and become trap there so if anyone ever told you that your contact lenses will get lost in your eye then that is an absolutely impossible thing. Whether you wear color eye contacts or not it would not be a problem.

Another thing that is a big lie about contact lenses is that it will make you feel uncomfortable. This is not true once you are adapted to contact lenses you will not even feel like you are wearing them. If you have a lot of discomfort then there are many discomfort remedies which you can obviously apply in case you have any such problems any time you wear a contact lens. The discomfort remedies would surely help and in no time you would have escaped the problems.

The next thing about contact lenses is that people think that it can get permanently stuck to the eye. This is absolutely wrong because soft contact lenses can stick to the surface of your eye only if it dries out but if you moisten it again by adding some sterile saline or a multi purpose contact lens solution very soon it would be moving again and you wouldn’t have to worry.All you have to do is be careful that your contact lenses do not get stuck. And for that you need to just moisten your eyes.

The next myth about contact lenses is that it takes a lot of trouble to be taken care of which is absolutely wrong because there are one bottle systems that can make the disinfecting and cleaning of your lenses easily. Also if you choose to eliminate contact lenses you can just wear the daily disposable ones instead.

Another myth about contact lenses is that you would never be able to get them in your eyes. Surely you will have a problem in the beginning but with the help of eye care professionals you can learn how to apply and remove your contacts before you leave office. Most people have adapted themselves to handling contact lenses better than you expected them to. With practice and time you can learn how to adapt yourself to handling contact lenses much faster and it would not be a problem anymore.

The next myth about contact lenses is that it can pop out of your eye. The old fashion hard contact lenses would sometimes pop out but that would only be during sports and activities. However the contacts today are made of rigid glass permeable contacts and they are closer fit to the eye and it would be really are be rare case if such a contact lens would dislodge from the wearer’s eye.

Another thing that people think about contact lenses which is also a myth is that they’re extremely expensive. Contact lenses are actually less expensive than eyeglasses. There are disposable ones also that would cost very less nowadays. If you think that contact lenses are expensive then maybe you are looking in the wrong place because they actually are not.

The next thing about contact lenses is that A person me think that they’re too old to wear contact lenses. This is definitely not true because with coming in off multi focal contact lenses and a lot of other lenses which are fit for dry eyes advancing age is no longer a problem and it does not matter what age you are in shall not be a barrier to you wearing contact lenses. All you need to do is go to a good doctor and take a good recommendation.

Since you are now aware of the myths of contact lenses you should not stop them from making you wear contact lenses. They are absolutely safe depending upon where you purchase them from and once you have them you would not have to worry about anything.Always make sure that when you are wearing contact lenses you are taking the right type of assistance to do the same and if you’re not sure it’s best to get helpful stop also if you have any problems like itching or discomfort then you should go to your optician and take his help. Also the eye contacts color will not affect your eyes in anyway.

Here are some of the things that you should not do whenever you are wearing contacts:

The first thing that you must not do is that you should not rub your eyes because the dryness or irritation of your eye can cause damage to your cornea if you are wearing contact lenses. This can also lead to a serious damage to your vision and also call for the need of an eye surgery. Take extra care that by no means you rub your eyes when you are wearing lenses.

The next thing that you must not do is not touch your contact with dirty hands. If you do this then you would be introducing the germs into your eyeball and this would not be safe. Think of all the things that your hands come in contact with and if you put the same hands with a bunch of germs in it inside your eye when you are applying lenses then that would be a big problem.That is why you should make sure that you sanitize your hands every time you are applying lenses.

Another thing that you must not do is that you should never apply makeup to your eye while you are wearing lenses. Always apply your makeup first and then where your contact lenses because if after wearing your contact lenses you are applying your eye makeup then you will most probably hurt your eye with the tip of the pencil or liner. This is why it is always recommended to not touch your eye with makeup when you are already wearing lenses.

The next thing that you must not do is you should make sure that your sunscreen or your sweat does not run into your eyes as this could have some serious danger and could lead to an irritation or infection that would require medical treatment. To prevent this from occurring you must always wear a sweat band and not apply sunscreen around your eyes. If you really want to apply sunscreen and things like that then you can do it carefully but always try to do things that will make you sweat in the night time or at times when you’re not wearing the lenses.

Another thing that you should not do when you are wearing lenses is that you should make sure that your eyes do not touch water because if you have any kind of bacteria in that water it would affect and damage your eyes as well as lenses. Also swimming pools half chlorine which can effect your contacts and if you go out in this see then you might be having organisms that could enter into your eyes. Always make sure that you do not let your ice be affected by water because in such a case the bacteria tends to double up. If you go swimming where water tight fitting goggles and do not wear your contacts.

The next thing that you should never do is that you should never keep wearing lens if you’re having a irritated eyes. This can double up the discomfort so it is always better to keep your lenses out if you are having irritated eyes. It is extremely uncomfortable and can result in long term choose if you are not careful. Remember that your eyes also need a break and this is the reason why you should avoid wearing lenses when you are having discomfort in your eyes.

Another thing that can greatly harm your eyes is that if you fall asleep with your contacts. If you sleep with your Contacts then it would really cause a long term damage to your vision for stop doctors always advise against it and this is the reason why you should never compromise on things like this will stop also make sure that the quality of lens is good and you should always keep your eye health as a parity . With contacts on all night the buildup of proteins and lipid in your lens can make your eyes feel extremely uncomfortable.

Another thing that you should not do is you should never expose your lens case to heat. Whether you are taking your Contacts out during the day or just at the time of bed you have to be mindful where you put the case. If you are at the beach you should just leave your case at home because exposure to heat can dry your contacts out and that can affect the quality. It is best that your case includes daily cleaning and air drying as this would remove any bacteria from it.

The next thing that you need to do is you need to avoid wearing contacts without cleaning them. Always use some fresh solutions to clean your contact and put them back in the case when you’re not using them. Though regular cleaning could become a hassle but it is the best way for avoiding any infection or irritation. If you spend a few minutes everyday in taking care of your eyes then it would really affect your overall quality of vision.

There are somethings that you should certainly not forget if you wear contact lenses. Contact lenses a great for people who are not okay with glasses or are reluctant about a change in their look. But a user needs to be careful about their useful stop it requires extra care and precaution and doing so would also prevent damage as well as infections of the eye. If you wear lenses you may already be aware of some of the care and precaution that needs to be taken. However you must be a specially careful about never wearing your contact lens while you are sleeping. You must also always wear Contacts before wearing makeup and do not go for heavy mascara as it can enter into your eyes.

Another thing that you need to do is you need to change the solution on a regular basis so that your eyes does not get affected too much because of dryness of the contacts and another thing that you need todo is that you should avoid wearing lenses when you are swimming. Always keep a spare glass ready whenever you are wearing contacts because in case you catch an infection or there is a emergency then you must always have your glasses ready so that you can simply switch to it.