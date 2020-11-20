Tips to Keep an Active Love Life in Quarantine

Everyday stresses can make any girl’s love life tricky, but add in the stress of quarantine and it has the potential to reach a whole different kind of awful. If your love life has gone from hot to hot mess, it’s time to spice things up a little. Whether you spend 24/7 with your partner or are dating from afar, take a look at these tips to get your love life back in action.

Enjoy an In-Person Date Night

If things have become boring during quarantine, it’s time to rethink your date night. Staying in is the new going out. But this time, skip the Netflix binge-watching and popcorn. Instead, enjoy an in-house date night in which you’re dressed to the nines, make dinner together, and then enjoy the home-cooked meal over candlelight, followed by a little slow dancing to your favorite songs. Wear your favorite little black dress while your date changes into more formal attire, like a button-up shirt and tie. Just don’t forget that it’s what you wear underneath that counts! In that vein, grab your lace garters to wear as a sexy, unexpected surprise under your dress. You’re the dessert, so make it count.

Host a Virtual Date Night

Since a night on the town is out of the question, get your groove on at home. Time apart in quarantine can make for some lonely nights, so put video communication apps to better, sexier use than school or work. Connect with your date via Zoom or FaceTime for an intimate date night in, while staying safe in your own homes. If you’ve been grubbing around at home for days, your video date could be the reason you need to perk up and pamper yourself. Go all out. Spend time on your hair and makeup, paint your nails, and put on a killer dress. Just don’t neglect what you wear underneath that dress. Laugh, chat and flirt. Who knows where the night will take you?

Reminisce Together

Thinking about and remembering the good times you’ve shared with your romantic partner can help you feel better about your future. As a couple in less than ideal times, what could be better? To get started, dig out your dusty photo albums and break out your videos (naughty or otherwise) for in-person connecting and a chance to remember positive events and dates back when everything was normal.

Dating virtually? Comb through Google Photos to relive your favorite relationship moments. No matter how you choose to connect, you can still laugh and chat about fun memories, vacations spent together and all the random silly things, too. Dream together about your future for a closer connection, no matter where life currently finds you. After all, you have more time together now than ever, so use it wisely.

Meaningful connection

It’s easy to skip one-on-one time when you’re always together, or if you can’t be together like you’re used to, but your relationship needs new, good memories, too. Whatever you do, don’t neglect sexy, fun time. Liven up any dull moment with new lingerie and flirty garters, and make your love life hotter than ever with thoughtful, planned date nights, whether in-person or virtual, for time spent together in quarantine that’s anything but boring.