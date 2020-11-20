the best red hair colors to Fire up your look this fall

When it comes to hair trends, the warm brunette hair has reigned supreme this fall. Even though we love a classy look, many feel that brown shades lack a certain edge. Enter: red hair colors. The newest trend this season calls for painting your strands in red tones, and we can’t help but love it! If you want to spice up your look, we’ve got a list of the prettiest red hair colors for winter. Scroll down to get inspired for a fiery makeover.

Classic Copper Dye Job

Photo By @ellinaverloka_/Instagram

The classic copper hair color is a sure way to take your look to a new level. The mix of bronze and red tones will give your hair a captivating look. Ask your colorist to customize the perfect shade that will flatter your skin tone.