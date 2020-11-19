Earthy Makeup: Gold & Brown Eye Makeup Tutorial

No look can ever compete with a bronzy, earthy makeup look. Especially one with bronzy eye makeup! It’s a timeless trend- a makeup classic- which flatters almost every skin tone and eye color. It is also the best solution on the days when you face the dilemma of what makeup to match with your outfit. Gold, brown and copper shades go well from day to night, making every girl look undeniably chic and divine. Plus they go with almost every color. Since these shades also make great pairs with almost any style and color of clothing, we bring here the incredible gold & brown eye makeup tutorial for you to try when you’re feeling classy and trendy!

How to Create a Gold & Brown Eye Makeup Look

For our inspirational earthy makeup look, we have used the following makeup products and tools:

• A makeup base, foundation and a powder

• A bronzer and a blush

• Eyebrow kit

• Eye primer and a base

• Eyeshadows in champagne, gold, copper, black, light and dark brown shades

• Gel eyeliner

• Black mascara

• False eyelashes

• A nude lipgloss and a peach lipstick

• Makeup brushes

So, let’s start creating the gold & brown eye makeup look! Follow the steps below!

Step 1: Start from your face! Apply a makeup base on your fresh face and then a foundation (Revlon Colorstay). To calm down an oily T-zone, apply a powder (Rimmel Stay Matte Powder). Start contouring your face with a bronzer (Rimmel Natural Bronzer) and add a color to your cheeks by using a blush (E.L.F. Baked Blush Pinktastic and Flormar Pretty Compact Blush).

Step 2: It’s a good idea to use a brow kit for creating bushy brows that are so sexy. We have used E.L.F. brow kit.

Step 3: Prime your lids (Too Faced Shadow Insurance) and apply the base (NYX Jumbo Pencil Milk).

Step 4: Apply a champagne eye shadow color to the inner corner of your eyes (Virgin Eyeshadow from the Urban Decay Naked Palette).

Step 5: Next to the champagne shade, apply a gold eye shadow on your lid, leaving some space at the outer corner. We have used the Halfbaked Eyeshadow from the Urban Decay Naked Palette.



Step 6: Use a copper eye shadow tone on the blank outer corner of your eye (Smog Eyeshadow from the same palette).

Step 7: Highlight the crease of your eye with a brown eye shadow with a satin finish (Darkrose eyeshadow from the same palette). Afterwards, blend the brown tone with a lighter brown shade (Buch Eyeshadow from the same palette).

Step 8: Apply the first darker brown eye shadow on your lower lash line and blend it with the copper tone.

Step 9: Highlight the arch of your brow with the same champagne color that we have used on the inner corners of the eyes.

Step 10: To make your eyes look bigger, apply a white or beige cream eye shadow to your waterline (NYX Jumbo Pencil Milk).



Step 11: Line your lower lid with an angled brush and a black eye shadow.

Step 12: Apply the gel eyeliner (Sleek Ink Pot) and then a few coats of black mascara.

Step 13: For more dramatic eyes, apply false eyelashes. Finish off your eye makeup with a concealer.

Step 14: As a final step, apply a nude lipgloss on your lips (E.L.F. Jumbo Lip Gloss in Nude) and a peachy lipstick afterwards (Sleek Pout Paint in Minx).

Your fabulous gold & brown eye makeup is ready to rock! If you want to glam up your makeup in an instance, you might like to apply some glitter (NYX Glitter Mania in Gold) in the middle of your eyelids too. This step is, however, optional.

Makeup by Evelina Paunescu for Fashionisers.com

