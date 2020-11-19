ditch the predictable manicures for these statement winter nail designs

Since nail art has progressed so much in recent years, we all have the desire to experiment with our nails. If you want to spice up your look this season, we gathered all the chicest nail inspo you need. Scroll down to discover all the statement winter nail designs you should try before everyone else does.

Photo By @paintboxnails/Instagram

Dich the solid-color manicures for this gorgeous graphic nail design. The contrasting colors look very catchy, yet elegant. This nail design is super easy to recreate, so why not spend some time on a fun DIY project?