Best 7 Food Items that help with Weight Loss

According to a statistic in 2016, close to 13% of the adult world population is Obese. So, if you are one of them, do not feel sorry as this article will give you a great insight into your much-needed weight loss. Today, we will discuss the 7 best foods that you must include in your daily diet to lose those extra inches.

1. Eggs are your diet’s best friends

Although eggs are proven to be a great contributor to cholesterol in people, and most of the doctors ask people with cholesterol to avoid eggs, still, it can be a great addition to your diet for Weight Loss. The richness in protein and fat is the reason why eggs are making a comeback to the diet.

Eggs for breakfast has proven to boost weight loss in a calorie-restricted diet. They are also beneficial to reduce appetite later in the day, and it helps in reducing impulsive eating disorder – one of the prime contributing factors to obesity.

2. Leafy green vegetables can help in weight loss

Salads are always considered an important part of a diet focused on weight loss. Vegetables like Spinach, Lettuce, Cabbage, Cucumbers, etc. may not be a source of important nutrients, but they definitely help in digestion and weight loss.

These are low in calories and great in fiber content, which further helps in easy digestion of food. These kinds of food items increase the volume of the meals but keep the calorie intake small.

3. Fishes like salmon should be an important part of your diet

Salmon is one of the most delicious proteins that can also help you reduce weight. It is loaded with lots of nutrients and good fat, which helps in satisfying the appetite easily.

Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, you can also go for other fishes like mackerel, trout, sardines, and herrings, that are fatty and can be a good substitute for a complete meal.

4. What are cruciferous vegetables?

These are usually vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts, cabbage, etc. that form a crucial part of the diet. Being rich in fiber, they are filling and makes your diet complete with lesser calorie intake.

You can also go for grilled vegetables, baked vegetables, or even consume these in the form of soups. If you are one of those who feel following a diet is a punishment, these vegetables can prove you wrong.

5. Garlic is a great promoter of weight loss

Garlic is considered to be one of the most beneficial food items, as it has many medicinal attributes and has also proven to be a great home remedy for various illnesses. It also boosts weight loss and it prevents adipose cells’ formation, which stores fat in our body.

Apart from that, the health benefits of Garlic are many like it helps in burning of body fat if the intake is controlled. Garlic is also used for treating cough and cold, digestion, etc.

6. Should boiled potatoes be a part of the weight loss diet?

Yes, you are reading it right. Potatoes can be a part of the diet if you are looking to lose weight. Boiled potatoes contain many nutrients, and can easily fill the gap of calorie intake. It is a healthy staple in almost every culture.

Boiled Potato can also be a good substitute for potassium intake, and minerals play an important role in blood pressure control.

7. Don’t forget beans and legumes

Beans and Legumes have been widely considered as a great source of weight loss. Do you know why your doctor always recommends sprouts and pulses for your diet? This is because they are rich in protein, and are usually heavy. This helps in suppressing the appetite for a longer period of time.

However, one of the reasons why people do not like legumes is that they fail to digest it. Thus, if you want to have a legume-rich diet, you need to cook it properly, as it has some resistant starch.

Over to You…

Apart from these foods, there are several others that can also help you with weight loss like Tuna, Chicken Breasts, Soups, Cottage Cheese, etc. But this is the best place to help you start. And of course, don’t forget to make space for some physical exercise in your daily routine – remember, diet alone can’t do the job!