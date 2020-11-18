these 2000s fashion trends are making a major comeback

The fashion industry has a habit of perpetually bringing back old trends. This summer and fall seasons were all about the 90s, but fast-forward to winter, the Y2K fashion is taking a swing. Whether you love or hate the 2000s fashion trends, it’s hard not to get excited about the Juicy tracksuits. To help you pull off the Y2K fashion in a modern way, we sourced all the outfit inspo you need. Keep scrolling for some gorgeous 2000s looks that will take you back in time and inspire your current style.

Leopard Print 2000s Trend

Photo By @dennayafamous/Instagram

Animal prints are ever so popular, but the leopard print is definitely one of the 00s staple trends. Anything from leopard-printed shirts, bags, and shoes will give you that retro vibe. You may want to stick to one leopard piece at a time for a more elegant appearance.