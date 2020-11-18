The Best Makeup Tips for Glowing Skin

Everyone needs to take care of their skin. Cute, fresh, and glowing skin in any season, be it winter or summer, is key for an individual’s personality. Summer and winter have different effects on the skin that make it dry, flaky, and irritated.

Using makeup properly to take care of these seasonal issues that can damage your skin is one of the most popular options. You can keep your skin glowing by using the make-up in the right manner. Here are some of the best make up tips to follow if you want your skin glow all the time.

No Moisturizer Skimping:

Normally it is a general skincare tip but a necessary step for makeup. You just don’t need to be too quick to get on with the moisture and start your makeup. It is the best method to achieve a glowy, dewy complexion.

You need to spend more time massaging the moisturizer on your skin as it helps to boost the natural glow of the skin. Use the moisturizer generously and rub it well to get it absorbed in your skin. Also, remember the neck as well while applying moisturizer to your skin. You can find some of the best moisturized in online stores.

When to Moisturize:

Moisturizing the skin generously is important for glowing skin but more important is the time when you apply moisturizer. According to Erwin Gomes, a makeup artist based in Washington D.C, the best time to moisturize skin is when it is still damp after the shower. Gomez says that the results of the moisturizer are best because of the fresh and washed skin has an optimal time to get hydration.

«The product with the added radiance of vitamin C & E is best for moisturizing your skin.» – says Bailey Anderson, the make up expert from Assignment Geek.

Avoid Powder:

According to makeup experts, fair skin can have a dull look due to the use of powder. It is always important to avoid powdered products to keep your skin fresh and glowing. You can use some CC moisturizing cream that is warmer than your skin tone by one shade.

Use of Luminous Primer:

For glowing skin, you need to change your primer if you are using a traditional primer for makeup. Switch to a luminous primer instead of a matte one. The luminous primer has a subtle shimmer that helps your skin to have a “glowing-from-within effect”. Primer also adds an extra layer of hydration to your skin.

Liquid and Cream Foundation:

Foundation can highlight your flaky skin and that is worse than the flakes themselves. To glow your skin, you have to take care of the foundation of the makeup. A foundation that has a creamier base is recommended by makeup artists. The cream allows the foundation to smoothly glide over the skin.

The foundation with a matte formula affects the skin negatively by settling down into dry skin and flakes. It results in an uneven and patchy finish.

There are some of the best foundations for thirsty and dry skin available in the market. Get one for yourself to keep your skin glowing.