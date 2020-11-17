Homemade Salt Scrub Recipes

It’s a pretty well-known fact that home-made beauty products and remedies have significantly more benefits than those processed ones you can buy in the store. In general, home remedies are simple, time-saving and effective. Especially during quarantine, we all have a little time to make our self-care routines a little more personal. So, we bring here a few different recipes for homemade salt scrubs for you to create the spa at your own home!



Basic Salt Scrub Recipe

There are so many ways to make salt scrubs that you can easily decide on the one you want to use based on the products you already have at home! For making a basic salt scrub, you’ll need the following ingredients:

• 1/2 cup of oil (Choose sweet almond, grape seed or some other massage oil.)

• 1 cup of fine sea salt (baleine, for instance) For more sensitive skin, sugar can be the best substitute, as it is gentler.

• 5-15 drops of high quality essential oils (There are different types of essential oils, each of which is used for a specific purpose. Thus, if you want to relax, pick lavender, for a refreshing sensation, use lemongrass, while rosemary is stimulating.)

Mix the salt and the oil very well in a bowl with a spoon or a hard wooden stick. The texture must become kind of dewy, yet not too oily. It depends on the amount of oil you have used, so add as much oil as you need for the moist texture. At the end, you may add extra essential oils, if you are a lover of aromatherapy.

Olive Oil Salt Scrub Recipe

The combination of olive oil and salt makes a scrub which refreshes and animates you. Maybe it’s the easiest one to make. The ingredients are as follows:

• Sea salt

• Extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and olive oil must be in equal parts and should be mixed together. The salt must soak up all the amount of oil. This scrub may be applied throughout the skin during a bath or a shower. To wash it off you may use both warm and cold water, but at the end splash cold water. Moisturize and tone your body after drying.

Orange or Lemon Juice Salt Scrub Recipe

Orange and lemon juice salt scrubs are wonderful for oily skin. They reduce oil and exfoliate your body, giving it a fresh tone and clarity. The scrub consists o the following components:

• 2 tbs of sea salt

• 1/2 fresh orange or lemon (squeezed into a juice)

Mix the squeezed lemon or orange juice with the salt and blend it well until you have a smooth consistence. You may add extra sugar or salt, depending on what consistency you want to get. After applying the scrub, you can rinse ir off with warm and cold water, at the end splashing cold water. As a final stage, moisturize and tone your skin to make it soft.

Rose Oil Salt Scrub Recipe

Due to its stimulating formula and relaxing qualities, rose oil is perfect for dry and sensitive skin. The recipe of this energizing scrub is as follows:

• 1 tbs of rose oil

• 1/2 tbs of sea salt

When mixing all the ingredients, let the salt soak up all the oil. In a circular motion, rub gently the texture on your face. Rinse it off either with cold or warm water and again with a splash of cold water at the end. You’ll immediately feel how soft and fresh your skin is.

Lavender Sea Salt Scrub Recipe

If you feel stressed, tense or just tired, the lavender sea salt scrub will take all that away! And if you want to sleep like a baby, use it in the nighttime before going to bed. The recipe is as follow:

• 1/2 cup of sea salt

• 1/3 cup of sweet almond oil (or grape seed oil or a mixture of both)

• 2 vitamin E, capsules

• 1 tablespoon dried lavender blossoms

• 8 drops lavender oil

Mix the sea salt, almond oil, starting approximately with 1/4 cup. Continue adding more portions of the ingredients until you have the desired texture. Also add Vitamin E capsules to the paste to make it even more effective. Leave the scrub for an hour, then add a few drops of lavender essential oil and mix it well. Apply the scrub to your dry skin and rinse it off with cool water.

Never say you don’t have time for taking care of your skin and pampering yourself with an easy-to-make and effective scrub or DIY facial mask! Try one of these scrubs, taking into consideration your likings and skin type and feel the power of freedom throughout the day!

