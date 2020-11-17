Gorgeous Low Maintenance Haircuts to Get In Case Of a Second Wave

The first lockdown sprang out of nowhere and caught us unprepared. We were so busy stocking up we didn’t even have time to think about our hair. With the news of a second global quarantine, a low-maintenance haircut is in order. If you haven’t chosen a quarantine-proof look yet, we are here to help! Flip through our gallery of low maintenance haircuts if you want to get prepared just in case or simplify your routine.

Consider Your Hair Type

Photo By @kaylaniquiocho/Instagram

When choosing a low maintenance look, consider what flatters your hair type. Choose a cut that goes well with your natural texture to keep looking good even after a massive grow out.