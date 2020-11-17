get these winter hair colors before everyone else does

As the weather gets colder with each passing day, we can feel the winter getting closer. The seasonal change brings a fresh batch of trends. Social media stars are already flaunting all the hot looks for winter and we can’t get enough! If you’re itching for a color change, we’ve got all the winter hair inspo you need. Stay ahead of the curve with these insanely pretty winter hair colors.

Hot Cocoa Hair

Photo By @townhouse_hair/Instagram

Many fall hair trends are beverage-inspired, and here’s one of the winter hair colors that follow the same pattern. Delicious hot cocoa is both the perfect cold-weather drink and mesmerizing hair color. Transform yourself into an elegant brunette with this pretty dye job.