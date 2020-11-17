cozy knitwear trends to upgrade your winter style

Although we love the fall aesthetic, the cold breezes and the cloudy weather makes us long for the hot summer days. The drastic drop in temperatures urges us to update our wardrobe with cozier pieces. There are many knitwear trends on the rise and we can’t help but love them all! If you want to learn how to stay warm and stylish, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll ahead to discover all the gorgeous ways you can wear the latest knitwear trends.

Cropped Knitted Sweaters

Photo By @mumshandmade/Instagram

Spice up your style with chunky cropped sweaters. You can wear them over shirts and dresses to keep yourself cozy and fashionable. Finish off with statement accessories or footwear for a well-put look.