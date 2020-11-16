The Prettiest Low Maintenance Hair Colors To Get In Case Of a Lockdown

Despite our hopes, the pandemic is still going on. The first lockdown caught us by surprise, but it taught us to be prepared for anything. We spent months with unflattering grow outs and untrimmed hair so this time we’re planning ahead! If you’re itching for a color change that will look good on Zoom meetings for the months to come, we have the right dye jobs for you. Browse through these gorgeous low maintenance hair colors to find your quarantine-proof look.

Golden Brunette

Photo By @juniormartinez94/Instagram

Give your brown hair a stunning refresh with a golden brunette dye job. This mix of darker and lighter tones will give your hair a dimensional look. Apply the highlights gently on small pieces of hair for a more natural appearance.