The Most Mesmerizing Cool Toned Makeup Looks For Fall

When the weather starts getting colder, the makeup trends tend to switch to warmer hues. The cozy vibe of the copper palette usually dominates our makeup routine in fall, but this year things have taken a new turn. Icy eyeshadow palettes and shimmery toppers are all the rage this season. If you’re wondering how to create a flattering frosty look, we gathered the prettiest cool toned makeup looks to spark your creativity. Keep scrolling to get inspired!

Photo By @bethpainterartistry/Instagram

You might have shied away from blue eyeshadows ever since you were a little girl. Now, we’re here to help you rock them as an adult! Choose dark, shimmery blue shades to give your eyes a seductive look with a retro vibe. Embrace this 90s trend for a mesmerizing appearance.