The Most Mesmerizing Cool Toned Hair Colors for Winter

As we’re updating our wardrobe and makeup bags for the colder months, our hair colors require an appropriate refresh as well. The seasonal hair color trends suggest warm and cozy hues to contrast the weather. But, these rules aren’t set in stone and many adventurous ladies have decided on cool toned dye jobs this season. If you’re not convinced this rising trend is for you, we’ve got all the proof you need. Scroll down for some of the most gorgeous cool toned hair colors that anyone can pull off.

Photo By @wellahair/Instagram

For the blondes who want to update their look, a platinum blonde hair color is a perfect choice. Embrace your inner Snow Queen and give your strands an icy glow with this mesmerizing blonde cool toned color.