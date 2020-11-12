The Prettiest Bold Hair Colors to Steal From Celebrities

Gone are the days when celebrities sported only sunkissed highlights, glossy black dye jobs, and other natural-looking hair colors. Even A-listers are influenced by all the colorful looks that Instagram’s most famous hairstylists are sharing. As a result, the likes of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj have become obsessed with switching their hair color quite often. If you’re adventurous enough to try a daring dye job, take a look at these bold hair colors you can steal from celebrities.

Photo By @lucyhale/Instagram

In case you have missed it on your Instagram feed, rose gold hair is celebrities’ all-time favorite bold dye job. This subtle, yet statement hue offers endless ways to nail a flattering dye job.