The Prettiest Bold Hair Colors to Steal From Celebrities

Bold Hair Colors To Steal From Celebrities

Gone are the days when celebrities sported only sunkissed highlights, glossy black dye jobs, and other natural-looking hair colors. Even A-listers are influenced by all the colorful looks that Instagram’s most famous hairstylists are sharing. As a result, the likes of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj have become obsessed with switching their hair color quite often. If you’re adventurous enough to try a daring dye job, take a look at these bold hair colors you can steal from celebrities.

bold hair colors to steal from celebrities
Photo By @lucyhale/Instagram

In case you have missed it on your Instagram feed, rose gold hair is celebrities’ all-time favorite bold dye job. This subtle, yet statement hue offers endless ways to nail a flattering dye job.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.