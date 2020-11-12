Party-Ready & Glamorous Updo Hairstyles to Steal from Celebrities

Nothing is quite as versatile as updo hairstyles. And no hairstyle holds such transformative power as these styles. For instance, your scruffy second-day bun can go from gym-ready to party-approved in just minutes with the right tweaks and additions. Updos are no discriminative to hair length and hair type as well, making them a perfect choice even for those with short hair. Plus, you can always chase a bad hair day away by putting your tresses up. We bring you the most glamorous updo hairstyles seen on celebrities to inspire your next creation.

Photo By @gregoryrussellhair/Instagram

Undone updos make a great match for romantic frocks. The aesthetic stands between elegant and effortless, giving you an alluring look. This mesmerizing style on actress Diana Silvers done by hair virtuous Gregory Russell could serve as a starting point for a style that you can adjust to flatter your appearance and hair type.