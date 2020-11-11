Trend Alert: How to Style Winning Faux Leather Outfits for a Lavish Look

The celebrities and trendsetters have spoken: faux leather is the official It-girl trend for this fall and winter. Not too long ago, this trend was only popular for leggings and biker jackets. But now, the faux leather outfits can include anything from dresses, tops, and overcoats. If you’re wondering how you can rock this trend, we sourced some fashion-blogger-worthy faux leather outfits to get your inspiration going!

Photo By @amrezy/Instagram

Spice up your style this season with a sizzling faux leather dress. Pair it with sandals or high booties for an ultra-hot look.