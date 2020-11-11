Trend Alert: How to Style Winning Faux Leather Outfits for a Lavish Look

Trend Alert: How to Style Winning Faux Leather Outfits for a Lavish Look

The celebrities and trendsetters have spoken: faux leather is the official It-girl trend for this fall and winter. Not too long ago, this trend was only popular for leggings and biker jackets. But now, the faux leather outfits can include anything from dresses, tops, and overcoats. If you’re wondering how you can rock this trend, we sourced some fashion-blogger-worthy faux leather outfits to get your inspiration going!

trend alert - how to style winning faux leather outfits for a lavish look
Photo By @amrezy/Instagram

Spice up your style this season with a sizzling faux leather dress. Pair it with sandals or high booties for an ultra-hot look.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.