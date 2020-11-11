pretty & chic pixie cuts to bolden up your look

When it comes to bold looks, pixie cuts are the number one choice. They represent a classic, yet edgy style that’s adopted by women of all ages. If you’re itching for a big cut this season, pixie hair will give you the desired appearance. These styles are very versatile – they range from cute and sophisticated to super edgy. To inspire your next dramatic hair change, we sourced some of the most gorgeous pixie cuts. Don’t forget to pin your favorite looks and show them as a reference to your hairstylist.

Photo By @themisshuda/Instagram

Pixie cuts can be customized to suit every face shape. If you have an oval face, complement it with a well-trimmed pixie cut and a subtle front fringe for a chic look.