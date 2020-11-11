Cardio Exercises You Can Do Without Leaving Home

If you work out regularly, you probably know the value of a gym membership. Having access to equipment can help you stay motivated and get in the best shape of your life. But then, if you suddenly find yourself unable to go to the gym, your physical fitness gets threatened.

Instead of losing all your progress, you can convert your home to a gym. Cardio can be done almost anywhere with nothing but your body and some determination.

Let’s jump into the five cardio exercises you can do at home.

Burpees

Burpees are a dreadful exercise routine that engages your entire body, from your core to your upper limbs. They are so terrible that many CrossFit professionals don’t like them. All this information isn’t to scare you; it’s simply to tell you how effective burpees can be.

To do burpees effectively, you alternate between planks and jumping in the air. When you’re in plank position, make sure your back is flat, and you’re completely resting on your hands and toes. The goal is to complete as many reps in as little time as possible. Some people also add pushups to their burpees to get even more out of it.

Jump rope

Jump rope is loved by everyone, from children to heavyweight boxers. It’s great because anyone can get a good workout regardless of their fitness level, height, or weight. All you need is a jump rope, and you can get one for a few dollars at most retail stores.

You’ll need an open space to get started. If you’re relatively inexperienced or haven’t jumped rope in a while, begin with about twenty minutes. If you feel up to it, you can increase your duration. You can even do tricks as you jump rope to make it more challenging for yourself. One of the most important things about exercise is to enjoy it. Do that, and you’ll be shedding calories in no time.

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are very similar to both jump rope and burpees. With jumping jacks, you alternate lifting your arms and legs as you jump up and down. It’s great for muscular endurance, as well as cardio. You may even remember a time when you could do 100 jumping jacks without any problems. If you get winded at 50, don’t be discouraged; just keep going.

For jumping jacks, you’ll need some room to work and comfortable but fitted clothes. You can choose to count your reps as a single jump or two jumps. It’s up to you.

Dancing

Dancing is excellent cardio for those who do it regularly. However, if you’re usually the awkward one on the dance floor, the idea of dancing as a workout may not appeal to you. But then, since you’ll be working out at home, you’re your only audience, which means you can be comfortable.

You can pick any kind of dancing that appeals to you, from Latin dance to hip hop. The goal is to pick something that engages your entire body and makes you break a sweat. It also helps to get some instructional videos, so you can dance without making a fool of yourself. Plus, you’ll get great practice for the next time you find yourself on the dance floor!

Jogging in place

Jogging in place is very similar to running on a treadmill, except it requires more discipline and dedication. This is because you don’t have any numbers or indicators urging you on, tracking your progress. You’ll have to do all of that yourself. Additionally, you may not burn as many calories as you want to because you won’t challenge your muscles as much.

However, you can still get a great workout from jogging in place. All you need is some space and your workout gear. Naturally, this would include leggings, a shirt, running shoes, and whatever playlist you’re comfortable with. Since running in place can get dull quickly, try to incorporate other forms of exercise like the ones we discussed earlier.

How to get the most out of your home cardio

Doing cardio at home is nowhere near as fun or engaging as doing it outside or in the gym. There’s a high risk of getting discouraged or doing it all wrong. To keep you on track, here are some tips on how to burn the most calories during your home cardio workout.

Lean into every rep.

Whether it’s jump rope or burpees, home cardio involves numerous reps of a specific activity. Make it count by completing every rep as fully as you can. If you’re doing a burpee, make sure you’re in full plank before you spring back up.

If you’re running in place, lift your legs as high as you usually would, and swing your arms. Each of these reps contributes to your final calorie count.

Do strength training.

You burn calories when your muscles consume oxygen and energy during your workout. Bigger muscles equal more fuel consumption and more calories burned. Building muscle mass through resistance training will help you burn tons of calories.

Luckily, you don’t need a gym subscription to build muscle mass, either. You can do exercises that use your body weight, like pushups, single-leg squats, pull-ups, and even calf raises.

Use a timer.

Using a timer during your workout can help you keep track of your progress and give you a benchmark to aim for in future exercises. If you can do 20 burpees in a minute, set a goal to do 25 instead.The additional reps will burn more calories within the same time frame. You can also use a clock to set calorie-burning goals if you use a fitness tracker. If you burn ten calories in a minute, try to burn the same amount in less time. Experiment with your routines and see which ones