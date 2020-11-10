Get Ready for the Holiday Season With These Cute Thanksgiving Nails

The winter aesthetic is an endless source of inspiration for fashion and makeup trends. Add the most exciting holidays to the mix, and you’ll understand why winter is such a dreamy season. This year, take the cozy mood on a whole new level with pretty Thanksgiving nails. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, our list of ideas has something for everyone. Remember to stock up on nail polishes in autumnal tones, and you’ll be ready to recreate each of these gorgeous designs.

Photo By @canadiannailfanatic/Instagram

Here’s a gorgeous Thanksgiving nail design that perfectly captures the holiday spirit. Draw pumpkins, sunflowers, and turkeys on your nails for a cute mani.