Enrich Your Look With These Enchanting DIY Holiday Nails

The ongoing pandemic has reduced the guest lists of holiday celebrations, but that won’t stop us from looking our best. Get creative this season and show off your holiday spirit on your nails. Whether you prefer short or long nails, there are many fabulous designs you can get. If you need some help finding your perfect look, we sourced the prettiest DIY holiday nails you can easily recreate.

Photo By @megs_nails_los/Instagram

Orange, brown, and gold shades are among the most popular choices for DIY holiday nails. Let your imagination run wild and use them to create abstract designs. You can always add a glossy top coat for a sophisticated feel.