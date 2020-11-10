10 Hair Care Tips for Humid Weather

Millions of women everywhere know, from personal experience, how frustrating it is to deal with hair during days when there is high humidity in the air. It is extremely nerve racking to know that the way their hair looks when they leave home and the way it will look when they arrive at their destination will not be the same at all.

Fortunately for everyone, these days there is a huge variety of products that may do the trick on a day with high humidity. Let’s take a look at some of them:

1. Start with the Right Shampoo and Conditioner

If your hair is prone to frizz, start eliminating it at the shower. Go for a smoothing shampoo and conditioner. On humid days, apply leave-in conditioner as well.

2. Before Leaving the Shower, Apply Anti-Frizz

Don’t leave the shower before applying it to wet hair. Go for serum or cream.

3. Splurge on the Right Towel

Hair that is coarse or curly will hold a great deal of water. A good towel will help you get the moisture out of your hair. With a good hair towel, gently squeeze the hair. Avoid roughing it up, you may create more frizz or cause split ends.

4. Don’t Wash Every Day

Letting your hair rest between washes will serve as a way to keep your hair nourished. Your hair produces natural oils that keep your strands moisturized. Spread out your shampoos.

5. Wear Your Hair Up

If you are particularly prone to frizz, simply put it up. Yu may opt for a top knot or a cute braid and keep your hair contained and less prone to frizz.

6. Rely on the Oils

Shea butter or coconut oil are especially useful in humid weather. Plus, they are good for the health of your hair. They are very nourishing and a small amount goes a long way.

7. Don’t Fight Your Texture

During humid days go for a hairstyle that embraces your natural texture and even amps it up. If your hair is wavy, don’t try to wear it straight on a humid day and vice versa. And once you finish styling it, go for a humidity-resistant hair spray.

8. Apply Finishing Serum

Serum will seal off the ends and help them fight humidity. Find one that helps the outermost layer of your hair stay flat but will not deflate your look.

9. Use Gel on Curly Hair

Whether you air dry or let your hair dry on its own, gel will not only help you fight humidity, it will make your hair look smoother. Experiment to see how much hold you need on your gel.

10. For Longer Lasting Results, Go for a Keratin Treatment

By investing in a professional keratin treatment, you may forget all your troubles when it comes to dealing with humid days. It will keep your hair frizz-free and glossy for weeks and will also serve to cut down on the time you devote to styling it. This is a great option if you have tried plenty of products and do not feel satisfied with anything.

Talk to your professional hairstylist about getting a keratin treatment or a Brazilian blow dry. The hair experts at Danny Jelaca Salon & Spa have plenty of tips for dealing with even the most stubborn frizz on humid days.