9 Hairstyles For Thin Hair

Having to live with thin hair is truly frustrating. Your hair looks lifeless and lackluster. While curls can help alleviate this issue, it’s impossible to have to do it every day. Not everyone has the luxury of time to get up early in the morning just so they could have their hair fixed. Having permanent curls sounds like a scary idea since it might cause damage to your fine hair, and having to maintain it regularly sounds exhausting. What you need is a great hairstyle that will work well with your hair type and is easy to maintain.

Below are some hairstyles to try out if you have thin hair

Pixie With Side-Swept Bangs

Who says that you can’t rock a pixie haircut? This style looks amazing for those ladies who have thin hair as it will look natural rather than bouncy and full. A pixie cut has soft layers that help make your hair look balanced and thicker than it actually is.

However, if you have oily hair, it would be more visible with type of hairstyle. When that happens, use a cleansing shampoo for oily hair to keep your hair healthy and oil-free.

Angled Bob

This is another crowd favorite for thin-haired people. It’s shorter on the back part and angles to a longer hair on the front side of your face. It helps give an illusion of thicker hair especially at the back part of your head. This hairstyle is also easy to manage and maintain.

Lob with Layers or Bangs

The lob stands for a long bob. It’s similar to an angled bob, but longer. It usually sits just above your shoulders or your collar bone.

Adding a soft layer to this hairstyle helps give an illusion of fuller hair without having to apply volumizing mousse. When going with layers, make sure that they’re soft and not feathered. Done right, having bangs can also make your hair appear thicker. Make sure that the bangs you’re going for complements your face shape as well.

Half-Up Half-Down Ponytail

This hairstyle creates the illusion of thicker hair, especially when paired with bangs and soft curls. Try adding a strand of hair around the base of your ponytail to add volume and thickness that looks natural rather than attaching them flat.

Side Swept

If you like classic and elegant styles, go for a side-swept hairstyle to make your hair appear thicker as you’re gathering all of your hair in one place. You can also add soft curls to it to make it appear fuller.

Vintage Curls

Curls really do work for thin hair. As long as you do soft curls that look great on your face shape, it should make your hair appear more voluminous. With a vintage curl, you can add a soft and classic touch to your hair, making it appear thicker and more textured.

Blunt-Cut

Straight, long hair is not the perfect choice if you have thin hair. It tends to weigh your hair down making it appear a lot thinner, which is not the look that you’re going for. When you’re grow your hair out, make sure that you go for a blunt style by adding soft layers to the hair. Start with the bottom half part of the hair and thin it out to the bottom to make it appear thicker, especially at the top part of your head.

Flip-Out Ends

Made popular in the 60s, the flip-out ends hairstyle is a retro look that works well with laidback and classic outfits. The flip-out ends help make the appear hair thicker by adding more dimension to it. It’s an easy enough style to create, just by flipping the ends of your hair away from your face.

Beach Waves

Stunning, loose beach waves look great on any hair type as it gives out a soft look that’s sweet and effortless. You can easily create this look by using a curling wand or an iron. If you’re going with heat, apply heat protectant to protect your hair since thin hair is more prone to damage.

Conclusion

Having thin hair doesn’t have to keep you from achieving the look you want. You only need to choose a hairstyle that fits your hair type perfectly. In most cases, soft curls work great for thin hair as they help provide volume and lift. If you don’t have the time to style your hair every day, you could go for a haircut that complements your hair type and face shape to give you an effortless and stylish look that’s sure to go well with any outfit.