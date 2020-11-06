What Hand Sanitizers Can You Use For Dispensers?

According to WHO guidelines, nothing beats washing your hands with water and some soap. However, hand sanitizers are a quick and effective way of purifying your hands when you are nowhere near a sink. This is why most homeowners and business establishments (including offices, restaurants, and stores) have started filling dispensers with sanitizers.

But, alcohol-based rub has been in short supply in Canada since the Covid-19 pandemic. Fortunately, many Canadian brands have stepped in to make up for the shortage by producing these sanitizers in their facilities for communities and front-line workers across the country. You don’t need to use the ultra-drying gel formula anymore. You can find several skin-friendly options with the recommended 60 – 90% alcohol concentration.

Buying Guide for Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizers reduce the number of microbes and germs on your hands by destroying their outer shell leaving the interior protein exposed to alcohol. This denatures and inactivates the germs, especially where viruses are concerned. Health Canada has relaxed the standards for manufacturing hand sanitizers and has approved over 3,000 applications from new companies. See more here to find yourself and your family proper hand sanitizers.

However, this has raised a few glaring questions about quality control even though there is no longer shortage of hand sanitizers. It is important to note that all hand sanitizers are not equal. You should look for the following 4 things when purchasing a sanitizer, especially for a dispenser.

Alcohol Percentage: CDC recommends an alcohol percentage between 60 – 85% by volume. However, the FDA allows going up to 90%. Never purchase hand sanitizers that claim to be 100% alcohol, since that could actually be ineffective. Alcohol Type: Ethanol is believed to be far more effective as compared to isopropyl alcohol (when not mixed with any other antibacterial agent). Ethanol is more efficient in reducing the number of viruses too. Plus, it has less odor and toxicity. Ethanol has different grades, so check what you are buying. Extras: Most hand sanitizers today come with added ingredients to go soft on the skin. This includes moisturizers, like vitamin E and aloe to prevent the drying effect of alcohol. Make sure there are no ingredients that will reduce the efficiency of the hand sanitizer, such as benzalkonium chloride. Manufacturer: Is the manufacturer someone approved by Health Canada on one of the reject lists? 5 more companies were recently added to the recall list recently.

These are a few of the hand sanitizers that do their job as claimed and work well in dispensers.

1. Green Beaver Hand Sanitizer

Natural skincare and body care brand Green Beaver offers a unique hand sanitizing formula that contains 70% alcohol but doesn’t dry out the skin. This hand-sanitizing gel is infused with a highly effective moisturizing ingredient – glycerine for softer skin.

The sanitizer is made from completely natural ingredients and doesn’t smell too bad. In fact, most consumers claim the Green Beaver to be the best-smelling option. This is because of its delicate blend of organic orange, lavender, and mint extracts.

2. Etiket Hand Sanitizer

Etiket is a popular beauty boutique in Montreal, which carries luxe skincare products, like SkinCeuticals and Tata Harper. They have recently started making their own hand sanitizer containing 80 percent alcohol.

The sanitizer is a bit on the expensive side but is perfect when you prioritize skin moisturizing. It contains moisturizing aloe and hemp seed oil for a gentler purifying of the skin.

3. Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Purell is known to be the top pick for doctor’s offices and hospitals. It contains the maximum amount of ethyl alcohol as compared to other leading brands. The only downside to this is that the original Purell formula has a sickeningly strong alcohol smell.

Purell Advanced hand sanitizer is not too expensive and a great choice for commercial establishments. It contains 70 percent ethyl alcohol which is higher than the recommended 60%. Plus, you can get a better smelling formula if you opt for the aloe vera formula. It has a light fragrance and is soft on the skin.

4. Richway’s Disinfectant Sanitizer

Richway’s Disinfectant or RWS is made using Electrical Chemical Activation (ECA) technology. The hand sanitizer can be used in several settings, such as for household use, hospitals, nursing homes, care homes, medical facilities, industries, and commercial and institutional facilities.

ECA tech helps in creating a non-toxic sanitizer and disinfectant solution which can be used as a mild detergent when needed. The main components of ECA tech are purified salt (NaCl), water (H20), and electricity (110v). This is why the disinfectant has a pleasant smell and doesn’t leave any sticky residue. You can easily purchase a 4-liter bottle on 72hours.ca for $83.99.

5. Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand Sanitizer

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand Sanitizer smells great and comes in a variety of sizes. It is certified USDA organic. The only downside to this sanitizer is that it is much more expensive than other options available. You may want to consider this only for household purposes. The formula contains 62 percent organic fair-trade ethyl alcohol. You can choose between peppermint and lavender fragrance.

6. Nala Hand Sanitizer

Nala is made from soothing eucalyptus oil, calming lavender floral water, and 63 percent alcohol. The product made by Vancouver-based personal care brand Nala is both quick drying and fresh smelling. Whenever you purchase a bottle of Nala, 10% of the proceeds are given to Covenant House for the care and support of vulnerable youth.

7. Kwiky ET Hand Sanitizer

Kwiky hand sanitizer is made in Canada by the popular PPE manufacturer – Maxill. The sanitizer contains 70% ethanol and comes in several bottle sizes. The 4-liter jar is the most cost-effective of all options, especially when purchasing for the purpose of pouring in a dispenser. It is foil sealed and comes with a handy pump. You can get Kwiky ET 4 L on 72hours.ca for $69.99.

8. Megababe Squeaky Hand Sanitizer

Megababe contains marula oil, geranium oil, almond oil, and 62 percent ethyl alcohol. The formula is strictly vegan and gentle on the skin. It is free from all sulfates, parabens, and phthalates among other harmful ingredients. However, Megababe Squeaky is more expensive as compared to other brands.