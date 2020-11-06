Minimal Barely-There Nails Are Trending

Minimal Barely-There Nails Are Trending

When it comes to classy nail art, minimalistic is the way to go. From subtle French manicures to pastel colors, there are many choices for the elegant ladies who want to rock barely-there nail art. If you want to spice up your style, but still keep it subtle, we’ve got all the inspo you need. Scroll down to discover some gorgeous barely-there nails you’ll want to recreate ASAP.

minimal barely-there nails are trending
Photo By @wearemimi/Instagram

A classic choice and a timeless design – yes, we’re talking about the French manicure. This look never goes out of style and looks ultra-sophisticated on both short and long nails. Add a thin white line on your tips and colorless nail polish for a quick, yet chic look.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.