3 Cool Home-Storage Ideas

Taking advantage of all possible storage options is one of the best ways to stay organized in your home – and did you know that being organized actually has health benefits? According to Belmont Health out of Michigan, you’ll sleep better, relieve stress, be more productive at work and enjoy more “me” time too.

If you just purchased one of the Bellevue houses for sale or moved into a new home anywhere else, now is the perfect time to consider these cool home-storage ideas.

Closet Storage

Don’t just use your closet to hang your clothes and store your shoes on the floor. You’ll want to maximize all the space you have, including the vertical hanging space. Most clothing doesn’t stretch all the way from the closet rod to the floors, so you can install rows of rods one on top of the other, doubling the hanging space. Place the current rod as high as possible while still allowing you to easily reach your items. Then install a second rod underneath where your hanging clothes on the top rod ends.

Use a shoe rack, hanging it over the closet door for your shoes. If you place your footwear on the closet floor, it can be hard to find what you need, and it doesn’t take long before it becomes one big pile. Valet hooks can be a game-changer when it comes to time management – for example, when you need to be awake early in the morning, you can use one to hang the clothes you plan to wear the next day. Or use one to hang up your exercising clothing and gear as inspiration to get to the gym, go running, etc.. They can also be used to hang scarves, belts, and purses too.

Storage Ottomans

Ottomans are a genius comfort and storage solution while providing clever accents to a living room, family room, or bedroom decor. Storage ottomans can do double duty as a place to rest your feet at the end of the day while also hiding items and keeping them organized. Maybe you can place your favorite board games inside so you’ll always be ready for a fun night with friends, a throw and extra pillows, books, or anything else of the like.

Retro Suitcases and Reproduction or Antique Trunks

Thrift stores, vintage stores, estate sales, and garage sales can be great places to find retro, metal-style suitcases that make for stylish storage pieces. You can stack various sizes on top of each other, using them to store clothing and all sorts of accessories. A vintage designed with a polished metal mechanism makes them really look cool. Another option is an antique or reproduction trunk, which can be elegant and functional. There are all sorts of different shapes, sizes, and designs, making it easy to find whatever you need.

A chic antique storage trunk made of high-quality hardwood with a finish in a brown shade looks especially attractive while holding an impressive amount of items.