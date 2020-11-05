Tattoos are one of the most mesmerizing ways to express your individuality. You can choose designs that hold some meaning or simply wear them as a decorative element on your body. Nowadays, wrist tattoos are becoming increasingly popular. The wrists make a perfect spot for small tattoo designs. They’re also an excellent choice for tattoos that need to be covered occasionally. If you’re searching for designs that would fit perfectly on your wrist, we got you covered. Scroll down for the prettiest small wrist tattoos that will enrich your look.

Photo By @tattove_/Instagram

Worded tattoos look great on the wrists. This coordinating design looks simple but holds a powerful message. Recreate this wrist tattoo to remind yourself every day how lucky you are to be alive.