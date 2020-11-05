The Mesmerizing Fall Foliage Hair Colors Are Trending Right Now

With the weather getting colder each day, the demand for something warm and cozy is on the rise. Luckily, the latest fall hair color trends rose to the occasion, ready to transform our not-so-sunkissed summer looks. Our social media feeds are full of fall foliage hair colors and we love it! Colorists everywhere have started creating dye jobs that honor the most dreamy natural phenomenon of the year. If you’re still having doubts about this trend, keep scrolling for some gorgeous fall foliage hair colors that will have you running into the salon.

Photo By @masterpiecehair/Instagram

A stunning ombre in contrasting colors will make you the center of attention. Mix burgundy and orange shades to recreate this eye-catching look.