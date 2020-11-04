how to style oversized blazers this fall

In the last few years, blazers have blurred the line between business and weekend attire. You can wear these items at the office, a weekend brunch, or a night out – and look chic while doing so! The oversized blazer, in particular, has taken over the It gals’ wardrobes. If you’re wondering how you can pull off this trending piece, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down for inspiration on how to style oversized blazers.

Photo By @stylebynelli/Instagram

An oversized blazer is a stylish choice for cold weather. You can fit multiple layers underneath and look incredibly chic. Put a trendy belt to accent your waist and bring out your curves.