How To Dress Up Chunky Sweater Outfits This Season

How To Dress Up Chunky Sweater Outfits

When it comes to cold-weather wardrobe, chunky sweaters are the coziest pieces. Many women completely avoid wearing chunky sweaters in fear of looking sloppy and bulky, but that doesn’t have to be you! There are quite a few tricks to pull off chunky sweater outfits like a fashion icon and we’re here to help you out! Flip through our gallery to find out how you can wear these pieces and look ultra-stylish this fall.

how to dress up chunky sweater outfits
Photo By @mumshandmade/Instagram

Look stylish for a stroll around the city with a chunky sweater over a miniskirt. Choose a faux leather skirt to create a textural appearance. You can finish off with high booties for a fashionable look or wear sneakers for a laid-back vibe.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.