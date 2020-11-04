How To Dress Up Chunky Sweater Outfits This Season

When it comes to cold-weather wardrobe, chunky sweaters are the coziest pieces. Many women completely avoid wearing chunky sweaters in fear of looking sloppy and bulky, but that doesn’t have to be you! There are quite a few tricks to pull off chunky sweater outfits like a fashion icon and we’re here to help you out! Flip through our gallery to find out how you can wear these pieces and look ultra-stylish this fall.

Photo By @mumshandmade/Instagram

Look stylish for a stroll around the city with a chunky sweater over a miniskirt. Choose a faux leather skirt to create a textural appearance. You can finish off with high booties for a fashionable look or wear sneakers for a laid-back vibe.