The Ultimate Hair Colors That Will Make You Look Younger

We’re well aware of the transformative power of makeup, but did you know that certain hair colors can have that effect on your appearance? Specific shades and coloring techniques can knock a decade off your look! Finding the right hair color for a younger look can be tricky, but we’re here to help. Below, we gathered the most flattering hair colors that will make you look younger. Keep scrolling to discover your perfect hair makeover that will take ages off your face.

Warm Honey Dye Jobs

Photo By @live_love_dohair/Instagram

Warm honey dye jobs are some of the brighter hair colors that can give you a youthful look. Apply golden highlights to soften your look and add a healthy shine to your hair. Choose the balayage technique to add dimension and make the gray hair less noticeable.