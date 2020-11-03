Is an itchy scalp making you constantly scratching your head? You may be thinking that it’s only dandruff. However, there’s also a high chance that it’s something more serious. The truth is that there are many conditions that may cause an itchy scalp—it can be dandruff, ringworm, or, maybe, something more serious, such as an autoimmune condition or a bacterial infection that needs more of your attention. Finding out what’s causing the itch is the only way to stop it.

In this post, you’ll discover the most common scalp conditions that may cause itchiness. Check them out below.

1. Eczema

Eczema, characterized by itching, flaking, and redness, is a chronic skin problem that’s caused by an allergic reaction to different types of substances. The main reason for eczema is unknown. There’s a direct correlation between skin irritations and eczema. The most common type of eczema is dermatitis, which is characterized by swelling and irritation of the skin, while, at times, it can also lead to dryness and cracking of skin.

So, why does eczema cause itchy scalp? If you’re suffering from eczema, you should know that itchy scalp is one of the major symptoms of the disease. The reason for itchy scalp is that this condition may trigger your immune system to release histamine, an inflammatory agent that results in itching. If you’re suffering from eczema, then, you should know that the itching can last from a few hours to more than three weeks.

If you have eczema and have tried several medications available in the market, then, you must have realized that there’s no single and permanent cure for eczema. However, you can experience relief by using an eczema shampoo. If you’re experiencing itchiness on a regular basis, you must seek immediate medical help.

2. Psoriasis

Do you know that most of the people who have psoriasis aren’t even aware that they have it? Even so, many people who are suffering from a severe case of psoriasis are unaware that they have it. That’s because most people who have psoriasis only realize that it’s affecting their lives once the problem has taken over and their skin has become extremely itchy. One of the symptoms of psoriasis is very similar to the symptoms of having dandruff on your scalp. Many people with psoriasis will start itching when they’re first diagnosed. But, then, as the condition worsens and becomes severe, the itchiness will also intensify.

3. Ringworm

Ringworm on the scalp is one of the most annoying conditions. The cause of ringworm is the fungus dermatophytes. There are three types of ringworm, including dermatophytes, stachybotrys, and seborrhea. If you have a scalp infection, then, there’s an increased risk of getting ringworm because of the high risk of infections to other parts of your body. Ringworm on the scalp can appear on many different places of the head, such as, of course, the scalp, the hair line, the tip of the head, around the face, in the ears, as well as other body parts.

The most common site of ringworm on the scalp is the hair line, so it’s really important to keep your hair healthy. If you think you have ringworm on the scalp, then, there are two things you can do to get rid of it. One thing is to use over-the-counter antifungal creams or gels to get rid of the infection. The other thing you can do to get rid of ringworm on the scalp is by using natural treatments.

4. Hives

What it is that hives do is cause extreme itching and burning. What you need to realize about these things is that they’re caused by the blood vessels of the scalp contracting. When this happens, the skin tissues can be damaged and there can be inflammation, which is what the itchy scalp and redness are.

5. Scabies

Scabies is a common skin condition that causes itchy scalp and an extreme discomfort. This particular skin infection can be diagnosed by a medical examination to check if there are any unusual areas of scabbing and swelling. The medical tests will also determine the presence of parasites in the area. Scabies can also be determined by using an ultraviolet light to show if you’ve been infected. A simple home treatment for scabies is to cover the affected area with a bandage, which can, then, be used as a barrier to help prevent any other animals from coming in to the head.

Scabies can also be treated through prescription medications. One of the treatments for scabies are creams and ointments that you can purchase at any pharmacy.

Final Thoughts

An itchy scalp isn’t really a cause for concern most of the time. However, there are times when an itchy scalp indicates something more serious. It’s important to see your doctor when the itching keeps you awake at night and is already affecting your study or work. Consulting your doctor is also crucial if you’re seeing nits or lice in your hair and if the itchy spots are already very sore to the touch.