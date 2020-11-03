It Seems That Everyone Is Obsessed With Pink Nails This Season

The pink palette has dominated eye makeup looks for quite some time. Millennials’ favorite color is now taking over nail designs. Everyone is suddenly obsessed with pink nails, and we can’t help but go with the flow! From chic French manicures to sparkly and catchy designs, there are countless ways to add some pink polish to your life. We rounded up the prettiest pink nails to get your creative juices going. Keep scrolling for adorable mani inspo!

Photo By @nailsandbeautybytegan/Instagram

Breast cancer awareness month might be over, but you should still stand behind the cause. This unique design is a beautiful way to spread awareness and support all the struggling women.