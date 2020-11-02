Stunning DIY Halloween Nails Everyone Can Recreate

You probably have your costume and makeup look ready, but there’s one small detail you mustn’t forget – your nails! If you don’t have the time to visit the salon, we got you covered. We researched the internet for gorgeous DIY Halloween nails and gathered all the inspo you need. Keep scrolling to find the perfect design that compliments your costume!

Photo By @nailartbysig/Instagram

Honor the spooky season with this lovely modern French manicure. Instead of sharp lines, draw cute little ghosts at the tip of your nails. This design looks great on both short and long nails.