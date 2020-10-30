how to wear classic blue - pantone's color of the year 2020

The color experts at Pantone pick a color each year that reflects the spirit of the moment. As a symbol of our entrance in a new decade, this year’s choice is the timeless blue. This enduring hue has influenced every aspect of our lives, including fashion trends. If you’re wondering how to wear classic blue in the most spectacular ways, we’re here to help you out. Keep scrolling for some gorgeous outfit ideas that will get you inspired.

Monochrome Outfits

Photo By @ninasandbech/Instagram

The classic blue hue is elegant in its simplicity. If you want to know how to wear classic blue in the most sophisticated way, we recommend you wear the color from head to toe. Choose all-blue monochrome outfits for an electric look.