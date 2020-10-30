How to Decorate Your Home for Every Holiday

Each year, there are plenty of holidays to decorate for. Some, such as Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, are typically known as holidays where people either host gatherings or attend them. Regardless of which group you fall into, you can still decorate your home!

Some like to use the same decorations every year. Not only does it save money, but it provides a level of consistency and nostalgia as you decorate the house. Pulling out that particular decoration can bring up the fun or sweet memories of the year before. But, maybe you want to do something a little different this year, or you like to do something different every year! Regardless, here are some tips for decorating your home for every holiday this year.

Make the Mantel the Center: Mantels are the focal point of most living spaces. Since most entertaining happens in the living, kitchen and dining areas, it’s important to make sure your mantel looks great. There are many different unique mantel decor ideas you can choose from for each holiday that occurs throughout the year! Whether it’s glam for Halloween or rustic for Christmas, there’s so much you can do with your mantel–especially if you’re not using the fireplace.

Use a Bar Cart: Bar carts aren’t just for storing alcohol! You can do a lot with them, and they’re perfect for each holiday. Turn it into a Christmas cookie decorating station, the place where guests can pick up their plates and utensils, or transform it into a coffee bar! They’re perfect for adding small, unique themed decor pieces, too, such as a miniature skeleton for Halloween or a bowl with leaves and acorns for Thanksgiving. Bar carts come in many different styles and sizes, and some have unique features, such as a cooler! What you’re looking to do with your bar cart will determine which type you buy.

Rearrange the Furniture: Sometimes you have to do a little rearranging in order to accommodate the holiday decor. You’ll probably have to do this more for the “bigger” holidays, Halloween and Christmas, where most of the decorations are bigger in size. Typically, you’ll need to accommodate a tree for Christmas or even a spooky coffin for Halloween. Don’t be afraid to rearrange the furniture! You never know–the new layout might be just what you need to freshen up your life!

Think Outside the Box: Despite what your mother says, you don’t have to stick to tradition. Don’t be afraid to try a new color scheme, such as pastels for Christmas or jewel tones for Easter. Hang the personalized Christmas stockings on the wall instead of along the mantel. You can also change it up from having Thanksgiving dinner to hosting Thanksgiving brunch! Incorporating new, innovative activities into the holidays is what keeps things fresh.

Utilize the Outdoors: Your yard is part of your home, too! Don’t neglect to decorate it for the holidays. And you don’t have to stay stuck with the typical inflatable yard decorations, either. Instead, focus on incorporating themed garden decor, such as gnomes or windmills. Try to incorporate holiday colors into your outdoor decor, too, as a way to decorate for the holiday. Hang signs or lights along your fence, DIY your own wreaths for the front door or create a burlap banner to use on Thanksgiving or Easter to wrap along the porch railing.

Incorporate the Outdoors: Bring the outside in for the holidays! Using greenery and florals in your decorating can really liven up a space. Either pick them fresh from your local garden store or find the faux ones from your local craft store. Faux flowers and greenery work great for decorating because they last throughout the decorating period, don’t require maintenance and won’t cause any guests to have allergic reactions! To make them feel more real, spritz some diluted essential oils on the plants that match the fragrance of the plant. It’ll provide just enough subtle aroma to make people think it’s real.

Spruce Up the Table: Don’t leave the dining room bare! While it might be tempting to just throw down a themed table runner and call it a day, you should put a little more time into decorating the dining room. If you’re hosting a holiday meal at your home, you’ll probably be spending most of the time in that room, so you should include it in your decorations! Add some greenery, candles of different heights and sizes and include serving bowls for the different holiday dishes.

Work on the Windows: Your windows are a great place to decorate for different holidays. By placing unique knick-knacks on the window sills, such as candles for Christmas or little turkeys for Thanksgiving, you can really amp up your decorating skills. Hang wreaths or banners from the glass, and get the kids involved by giving them window clings to stick on! They’ll be excited to participate in the decorating with you. Other decorative elements in the window area, such as bows and ribbon, also help to create an extra layer of design to the space.

Make the Couch Cozy: In every decorated space, there should be a cozy element. The couch is the main place people sit in your living room, so make it shine every holiday by incorporating themed decorative throw pillows and personalized blankets. You can find themed blankets, too, in many different textures, colors and styles. Whatever your preference is, there’s sure to be a blanket out there to match it. If you own a slipcover couch, you can even switch out the cover to a color that complements your holiday color scheme. It’s a great but subtle way you can transform the couch into the perfect focal point for your holiday decor.

Decorating for a holiday can seem daunting, especially if you have used the same decorations every year since you moved into your house. But, there’s something so fun and unique about switching out the decorations every year. By following some simple tips, you can have the most magazine-worthy decorated living spaces amongst all your friends.