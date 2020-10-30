brighten up your life with these gorgeous color tattoos

Over the last few decades, tattoos have gone from taboo to super mainstream. These days body art is accepted as a healthy expression of individuality. Whether we’re choosing big statement pieces or small delicate designs, tattoos are a great way to show to the world our creative side. As opposed to the simple black designs, color tattoos are more expressive. If you want to brighten up your look, we have the best color tattoos to take to your favorite artist. Scroll down to find a design that suits you best!

Photo By @j.shin.nyc/Instagram

Hummingbird tattoos have a wide range of representation. From love and joy to surviving difficult times, this tattoo is both cute and holds a deeper meaning. Plus, we can’t deny that the colored variations look ultra-charming on any body part.