Men’s Formal Dress Shirts

5 classic pieces to get you noticed!

When it comes to dressing formal, a classic button-down is the easiest option (provided you own an iron)!

This timeless article of clothing has been used by men and women for years to add a touch of class to an outfit. Whether you pair it with jeans or slacks, this highly versatile staple is a must for any wardrobe.

In this post, we’ll look at five sleek cuts that will spruce up any outfit and make you look and feel like a true professional!

1. The Black Signature Dress Shirt

We all know that black matches with literally anything. A simple, elegant shirt like this one means that getting dressed in the morning becomes hassle-free. Even if you’re on your last pair of trousers and they happen to be those burgundy slacks you impulse-bought on sale, this shirt will rescue any outfit!

2. The Classic Ivory Dress Shirt

Another must-have for your formal wardrobe is a white shirt. Again, this is a great color choice for bringing outfits together. It goes especially well with your favorite pair of jeans!

Just a word of caution: avoid the lasagne option at the office cafe if you’re taking this one for a spin.

3. The Houndstooth Short Sleeve Shirt

Warm out? A short-sleeve option is always a great way to keep cool (while showing off your favourite watch). Shirts like this one where the sleeve sits just above the elbow are elegant wardrobe wins!

4. The Gingham Dress Shirt

We couldn’t resist adding this nod to smart-casual fashion. Prints like this one are a fun way to add some personality to your wardrobe while keeping it classy at the same time!

You can pair this shirt with red, blue or white tones. It might be worth leaving the Stetson at home, though.

5. The Plaid Short Sleeve Shirt

We’ll round up this selection with another patterned classic! Plaid is never ‘out’ – and it also brings a touch of colour to those five identical pairs of black slacks hanging in your wardrobe.

The great thing about a shirt like this is that you can swap out the chinos for a pair of ripped jeans and hit the club after work without missing a beat!

One more thing…

Before you start browsing for these classic wardrobe staples, there’s one vital step you’ll need to take for Dress Shirt Success before hitting ‘Add to Cart’.

Always check your size to ensure that you’re buying the right fit.

Dress shirts are usually form-hugging, meaning it’s incredibly important that you choose the right size for your build. You can do this by measuring your chest, waist and shoulders and examining the Size Chart on any dress shirt website.

This might sound obvious, but many people fail to understand the difference that a well-fitted dress shirt makes to an outfit. In contrast, strained button-holes, sleeves that are too long or short, or folds of extra fabric all distract from what should otherwise be an elegant item.

Now you’re ready to get started, why not check out the shirts that we’ve mentioned in this post? Head over to Sebastian Cruz Couture for a closer look!

